Black McDonald's Operators Association of Chicagoland expand turkey giveaways to Kankakee, NW Indiana

After four days of giveaways last week, the Black McDonald's Operators Association of Chicagoland is giving away more turkeys in the south suburbs and Northwest Indiana this week.

The association hosts an annual Food for the Body and Spirit giveaway each holiday season, distributing thousands of turkeys to families in need.

At 8 a.m. Monday they will be at the McDonald's at 1780 E. Court Street in Kankakee for another turkey giveaway.

Then Friday turkeys will be handed out starting at 8 a.m. at the McDonald's at 2404 E. Michigan Blvd. in Michigan City, Indiana.

The turkey giveaways have been a tradition for more than 20 years.