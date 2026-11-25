Black Friday used to mean waking up before sunrise, waiting in long lines at shopping malls, and racing through stores for the best deals.

But shopping has changed, and with just about everything available online, does the modern-day shopping holiday still have the same appeal?

What used to be one big shopping weekend from Black Friday to Cyber Monday has turned into weeks of promotions, with retailers competing for consumers' dollars both in stores and online.

There was a time when the holiday shopping experience meant long lines and early mornings as shoppers rushed to get into stores before the best deals were gone.

For some Chicago shoppers, that's a tradition they remember and miss.

"Back in the days, I mean, it was more excitement to it, because you get up early, you stand in line, and you just wait," Tamara Jones said.

Now the waiting looks a little different.

"Now we just shop, spend money, and it's over; wait for the delivery," Jones said.

That convenience has changed the calendar, too.

Black Friday deals now show up weeks ahead of Thanksgiving, and Cyber Monday promotions are no longer the only online event. Retail analysts call it "Black November."

"Black Friday is gradually transformed into Black November, because a lot of these retailers are already having sales; Black Friday sales starting as early as the first week of November, sometimes like the day after Halloween, literally," WalletHub writer and analyst Chip Lupo said.

Target is trying to bring back the in-store experience by incentivizing shoppers with in-store giveaways that you can only get in-person, like free gift cards for early birds.

"I think Black Friday is back. Honestly, I think we've seen it a little bit. Our guests are coming back, they're shopping in stores. The bigger baskets, the giveaway, right? The, I guess, noise around all of that to come back," said Rachel Lott, store director at the Target on State Street in the Loop.

Still, for some shoppers, the experience just isn't quite the same as it once was.

"Being a kid going to Carson's, and just looking at the window displays. It's like, you rarely see the displays now, so it's a lot of stuff that's missing," Jones said.