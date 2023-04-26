Black farmers, growers to lobby in Springfield for equity in agriculture
CHICAGO (CBS) – Farmers, growers, and organizations from across Chicago and Illinois will join lawmakers in Springfield.
They're going to talk about equity in agriculture and access to healthy foods in our state.
This is all part of the first-ever Black Farmers and Growers Day.
Among the groups heading to the capitol is the nonprofit Grow Greater Englewood.
We highlighted the group last year when it was part of a farm crawl to expose people to the growing world of urban agriculture.
Its goal is to bring affordable and nutritious food to an area where grocery stores have closed.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.