Black Americans experience higher rates of gun violence, according to latest poll

CHICAGO (CBS) -- From Sunday's grocery store shooting in Oregon to the Uvalde Texas school massacre and the Highland Park parade tragedy -- two in ten Americans have had a personal experience or a connection to someone who experienced gun violence.

But that number is much higher for African Americans.

The poll by the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy found in the last five years 54 percent of Black Americans said they, a close friend, or relative experienced gun violence.

That number was 27 percent for Hispanics and 13 percent for Whites.

Researchers say it shows those who directly face gun violence aren't the only victims.

People are taking measures including changing the way they live, keeping kids home from school, moving, or not seeing family.