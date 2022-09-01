Watch CBS News
Local News

Black Americans experience higher rates of gun violence, according to latest poll

/ CBS Chicago

Black Americans experience higher rates of gun violence, researchers say
Black Americans experience higher rates of gun violence, researchers say 00:44

CHICAGO (CBS) -- From Sunday's grocery store shooting in Oregon to the Uvalde Texas school massacre and the Highland Park parade tragedy -- two in ten Americans have had a personal experience or a connection to someone who experienced gun violence.

But that number is much higher for African Americans.

The poll by the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy found in the last five years 54 percent of Black Americans said they, a close friend, or relative experienced gun violence.

That number was 27 percent for Hispanics and 13 percent for Whites.

Researchers say it shows those who directly face gun violence aren't the only victims.

People are taking measures including changing the way they live, keeping kids home from school, moving, or not seeing family.

First published on September 1, 2022 / 6:30 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.