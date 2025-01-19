Bitter cold in Chicago disrupts long-distance trains for many travelers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The cold on Sunday was not just brutal, but potentially dangerous—and a disruption for travelers trying to get around by long-distance train.

Travelers were staying at Union Station Sunday afternoon, but the bitter cold may have impacted some of their traveling plans. Amtrak said it has modified its services due to extremely low temperatures.

"The weather is very unpredictable," said Jacqueline Llamas, who was headed back to Dearborn, Michigan from Chicago on Sunday, "so it makes stuff like this unpredictable."

Jacqueline and Eissac Llamas were inconvenienced by one of many Amtrak train delays and cancellations at Union Station this weekend.

"We actually received a message yesterday about the train being canceled, and we were like, oh no!" she said.

Amtrak last week announced cancellations for a few of their lines that crisscross parts of the Midwest. The rail agency preemptively canceled the Empire Builder train to the West Coast on Monday, from Chicago to Portland and Seattle, and the train from Spokane to Chicago from the West Coast both canceled through Monday.

The Union Station departure board on Sunday showed a majority of canceled and delayed trains, with a few trains that were on-time.

"I don't remember seeing the train stations this busy, or at least this packed, but hopefully everyone gets home in time," said Eissac Llamas.

The Llamas family said they were grateful Amtrak was providing alternate bus services to get home.

"We're just thankful that our time at least wasn't changed, because we have four kids at home with the grandparents right now that are making my mom lose her hair," said Eissac Llamas.

While travelers remained warm and anxious to get home, the Office of Cook County Board President announced the county has opened warming centers in the north, west and south suburbs to help residents combat extreme weather conditions.

The warming center locations are at Skokie, Markham and Maywood Courthouses opened at noon Sunday and will run continuously until 4:30 p.m. this coming Wednesday.

"This time of year, we're very cognizant of taking care of our homeless and appreciate all the city's efforts to create the shelters, but patients can begin developing symptoms again of frostnip or frostbite in a matter of hours," said Ascension Illinois Chief Medical Officer David Bordo.

Bordo said with temperatures dropping below zero, those with medical conditions such as diabetes are especially at risk of developing frostbite.

"The blood flow and nerve endings change in those conditions, one, make you prone to not keeping warm and then not feeling the sensations of numbness and tingling, and the developing symptoms of frostbite," he said.

As for Amtrak, officials there said they expect to return to full service on Thursday.