Amtrak cancels Chicago trains on Monday due to forecast of extreme cold

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Amtrak has canceled two of its trains on Monday due to extremely cold temperatures in the forecast.

According to Amtrak, the Empire Builder train 7/27, which was scheduled to leave Union Station for Seattle at 3:05 p.m., has been canceled through Monday.

An Empire Builder train 8/28 scheduled to leave Seattle for Chicago on the same day will only operate from Seattle to Spokane.

The cancellations come as temperatures in Chicago are expected to drop below zero Sunday night into Monday morning, with wind chills of -15° to -25°. This could lead to track-switching issues that could halt rail service at times.

In Chicago, Metra uses gas-powered heaters to light fires on switches along the tracks in the extreme cold to keep the switches from freezing, but even then, snow and ice on other portions of tracks can cause train wheels to slip and lead to service delays.

Metra and the CTA have not announced any planned service changes for Monday due to the weather.