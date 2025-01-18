Temperatures in Chicago taking a polar plunge, with dangerous wind chills for the next few days
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A piece of the polar vortex is spilling into the Midwest, creating extreme cold for the Chicago area and northwest Indiana for the next few days.
Saturday night, low temperatures will dip in the single digits under a mostly cloudy sky. Accompanied by a gusty northwest wind, feels like temperatures will reach anywhere from -5° to -20°.
On Sunday morning, actual air temperatures will be at the peak early on and fall throughout the day. Clouds will decrease throughout Sunday as well, which will plummet temperatures overnight into the negatives.
Wind chill values early Monday will be dangerously cold, around -20° to -25°, prompting cold weather advisories and cold weather watches which extend until Monday at noon.
The National Weather Service has issued a cold weather advisory for the entire Chicago area and northwest Indiana from 6 p.m. CST on Sunday through noon CST on Monday. An extreme cold watch also has been issued for LaPorte County, Indiana, from late Sunday night through Wednesday morning due to wind chills as low as -25°.
Staying cold Monday through Wednesday next week with sub-zero wind chills. With wind chills this dangerously cold, frostbite could happen in about 30 minutes or less.
By late week into the weekend, the cold spell ends, with temperatures recovering back into the 20s and 30s.