Shots fired on Bishop Ford Freeway; southbound lanes closed at 111th Street

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The southbound lanes of the Bishop Ford Freeway have been shut down at 111th Street, as Illinois State Police investigate a report of shots fired on the expressway.

Police said, around 4:15 p.m., troopers responded to the Bishop Ford at 115th Street for a report of an expressway shooting.

No injuries have been reported, but the southbound lanes were shut down at 111th Street as police investigate.

Anyone who might have information on the shooting is asked to contact Illinois State Police at 847-294-4400, or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov.