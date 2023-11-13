Watch CBS News
Local News

Shots fired on Bishop Ford Freeway; southbound lanes closed at 111th Street

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The southbound lanes of the Bishop Ford Freeway have been shut down at 111th Street, as Illinois State Police investigate a report of shots fired on the expressway.

Police said, around 4:15 p.m., troopers responded to the Bishop Ford at 115th Street for a report of an expressway shooting. 

No injuries have been reported, but the southbound lanes were shut down at 111th Street as police investigate.

Anyone who might have information on the shooting is asked to contact Illinois State Police at 847-294-4400, or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov.

Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer at CBS News Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM, and the New City News Service.

First published on November 13, 2023 / 5:51 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.