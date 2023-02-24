Watch CBS News
Bishop Ford Freeway Shooting: 1 man injured at Stoney Island Avenue

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)--- A 30-year-old man was injured during a shooting on the Bishop Ford Freeway Thursday night. 

Illinois State Police said shots were fired just before 11 p.m. in the outbound lanes at Stoney Island Avenue.

Police confirmed the victim was shot in the back. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition. 

All lanes are clear. 

First published on February 24, 2023 / 5:21 AM

