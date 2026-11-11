Bishop Brendan Cahill installed as new leader of Catholic Diocese of Joliet

Bishop Brendan Cahll was installed on Wednesday as the new leader of the Catholic Diocese of Joliet.

Pope Leo XIV announced Cahill's appointment as the new bishop in September.

Cahill becomes the seventh bishop of the diocese, which serves about 500,000 Catholics across seven Illinois counties.

He succeeds Archbishop Ronald Hicks, who was appointed to lead the Archdiocese of New York last December.

Cahill previously served as bishop of the Diocese of Victoria in Texas since 2015.