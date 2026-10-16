Bird attacks passengers at Chicago O'Hare Airport in Terminal 5: "It chose fight, not flight"

A bizarre incident at Chicago O'Hare International Airport has gone viral on social media, as video captured a bird attacking passengers in line in Terminal 5.

The big green bird just swooped down on passengers near the Air France check-in line. It perched on people's heads, and landed on their luggage. It even tried to take a bit out of a few weary travelers.

CBS News Chicago tracked down the O'Hare worker who shot the video. Paris Elbert said the chaos lasted for hours during his Tuesday afternoon shift.

"It was funny but it was crazy. Sad too," he said. "You know, everybody's just like oh, the bird is so cute and every time somebody got close, the bird just started attacking, going berserk. A lot of people wanted to get the bird, but every time they tried to either grab the bird or be nice to the bird, the bird chose fight, not flight."

The bird appears to be some type of parrot, and was also missing all of the feathers around its neck.

Elbert said it flew into the airport from the outside, through an open door.

So how did this animal encounter end? Elbert said an airport janitor finally grabbed the bird with her shirt. He said she took it to a veterinarian to get it checked out, and to see if they could figure out if it's somebody's missing pet.

Elbert promised to give CBS News Chicago an update as soon as he hears anything.