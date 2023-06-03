Bicyclists wear orange as they protest gun violence on behalf of Hadiya Pendleton

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Hadiya Pendleton would have celebrated her 26th birthday Friday.

Instead, her decade-old murder brought people to the streets – protesting the kind of gun violence that claimed the Chicago teen's life.

Hadiya was only 15 years old when she was gunned down on Jan. 29, 2013, just days after she and her school band performed in former President Barack Obama's second inaugural parade. The shooting happened at Vivian Gordon Harsh Park in the Kenwood neighborhood, about a mile from the Obama family home. First Lady Michelle Obama attended Hadiya's funeral.

Hadiya Pendleton

Her murder rocked Chicago and the nation, and Chicago remembers 10 years later.

"Represent a little piece of Hadiya's spirit everywhere you guys go," said Hadiya's mother, Cleopatra Cowley-Pendleton.

Orange was Hadiya's favorite color – and on Friday, members of the Southside Critical Mass wore orange for her.

"And it symbolizes, you know, the caution – like don't shoot, stop - and it makes you pay attention," said Danielle McKinnie of Southside Critical Mass.

Close to 100 bicyclists hit the streets Friday. With each pedal they brought awareness to the gun violence plaguing our city.

"All these mass shootings - it's just too much," McKinnie said.

The "orange for peace" motto also spread to the West Side – where several dozen people marched and rallied. Pendleton's mother was joined by Mayor Brandon Johnson to call for peace.

Back on the South Side, the bicyclists wanted the community to see them.

"We have to normalize us being out in these streets and these communities," said another Southside Critical Mass member, Aaron. "These streets don't only belong to gang members. They don't only belong to shooters and jackers. Like, we live out here."

Along their route, the group stopped where Hadiya's life was cut short. They paused at Harsh Park, 4458-70 S. Oakenwald Ave., to commemorate her death.

They continued to the park named in honor of the fallen teenager – Hadiya Pendleton Park is located at 4345 S. Calumet Ave. in Bronzeville. Hadiya's mother welcomed the cyclists with open arms.

"Thank you all for representing a little piece of Hadiya's spirit," Cowley-Pendleton said.

Pendleton's mother admitted the 10 years since her daughter's death have been a tough journey – and it was only complicated when earlier this year, the Illinois Appellate Court ordered a new trial for Micheail Ward, the man convicted of murdering Hadiya.

"I am very disappointed," Cowley-Pendleton said, "because it's a retriggering process."

But on this day – what would have been her daughter's 26th birthday – Cowley-Pendleton is focused on the love surrounding her.

"The spirit doesn't die," she said. "You know, and it's because I can see that in all of the orange and all the care that people are doing across the country."

Tents were set up late Friday at Hadiya Pendleton Park. The community, and Hadiya's' mother, will return on Saturday for a party for peace to continue Pendleton's 26th birthday weekend.