Bicyclist critically injured in crash on South Side

A bicyclist was hit and critically injured by a car on Chicago's South Side on Monday night.

Chicago police said a man driving a gray sedan did not stop at a stop sign and hit a 47-year-old man riding a bicycle in the 8200 block of South Blackstone Avenue just after 5:20 a.m.

Police said the 47-year-old man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Citations were issued to the driver of the sedan.

The Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.