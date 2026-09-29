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Bicyclist critically injured in crash on South Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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A bicyclist was hit and critically injured by a car on Chicago's South Side on Monday night. 

Chicago police said a man driving a gray sedan did not stop at a stop sign and hit a 47-year-old man riding a bicycle in the 8200 block of South Blackstone Avenue just after 5:20 a.m.

Police said the 47-year-old man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. 

Citations were issued to the driver of the sedan. 

The Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.  

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