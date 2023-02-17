City: Bar was in violation of liquor license when off-duty CPD Officer Danny Golden was shot

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Beverly bar was in violation of its liquor license at the time an off-duty Chicago Police officer was shot and wounded there last summer.

The city Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection had cited and handed a cease-and-desist order Sean's Rhino Bar & Grill, 10330 S. Western Ave., for operating without a late-hour license. This does not mean the bar had been ordered closed, BACP said.

Prosecutors said Officer Danny Golden was off duty back on July 9 when a quarrel erupted between people in the bar. The fight eventually spilled outside, and Golden tried to break up the confrontation.

Golden was shot in the back and is now paralyzed from the waist down.

Demitrius Harrell, 28, Bryant Hayes, 22, and Justen Krismantis, 22, are all charged in the shooting.