A bull in Chicago's northwest suburbs has a secret. For more than 15 years, Betty the Bull has been holding court in downtown Barrington, but where did it get its name?

Purchased from a local artist by Kevin Carter, the kinetic steel bull mascot was meant to symbolize strength and prosperity outside his financial firm, but it also became the subject of a long-running mystery.

"We thought it would be really fun to have a naming contest. We put out on the front steps just a box with pen and paper, and it just said put in the name that you would vote for," Carter said.

Submitted names included Benny the Bull, a tribute to the Chicago Bulls mascot, and a host of other suggestions, but one name kept popping up.

"We had this column of what I would call legitimate names, and we had this 32 entries from one person who just kept writing in one word: Betty," Carter said.

Carter was so taken by someone's determination that he went with Betty, never mind that the bull was a boy.

"Johnny Cash has a famous song about 'A Boy named Sue,' and now Barrington has a bull named Betty," Carter said.

For years, Carter had no idea who was behind the stuffing of the ballot box, until a recent dinner at a local restaurant, when a couple who live near his office approached him with a long-overdue reveal.

"'Kevin, I have a confession to make,' and then I go, 'Oh, no, what's this?'" Carter recalled "'Our daughter is the one who wrote in there 32 times and wrote the name Betty.'"

While that little girl has grown up, Betty the Bull has developed quite a personality of its own.

During recent construction, Betty had to be put in storage. An Instagram page was created, and it's taken off.

"People are following her. She has some very humorous ways of telling what's happening in the stock market, the progress of our construction, current events, you name it," Carter said.

Betty was back in the spotlight this week, with a special unveiling of a permanent marker explaining how she got where she is today – a symbol of financial prosperity that has become something much more to the Barrington community.

"Little kids, even big kids come by with their parents and wanting to sit and say hello to Betty," Carter said.

As for the mastermind behind Betty's name, she's now in her 20s, and a little camera shy and didn't want to go public. But via text, she did answer that burning question. Why Betty?

Her response? "I don't remember."

In her defense, she was only in about 4th grade at the time.

After all these years, Carter finally knows who came up with Betty's name, even if the why remains a mystery.