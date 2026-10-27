"Better Luck Than Chuck" horror-comedy trivia game show films in Portage Park with celebrity guests

Two Chicago-area filmmakers have created a new horror-comedy trivia game show that is filming right here in Chicago's Portage Park neighborhood.

Called "Better Luck Than Chuck," the six-episode series is releasing directly on YouTube weekly during spooky season. It was created by Meredith Tummillo and Tony Wash, and is hosted by The Widow (Alexis Allotta) and her husband Charlie (Adam Michaels).

Guests featured on the show include major horror heavy hitters like Mike Flanagan, Chad Villela, Brea Grant and more.

Tummillo and Wash spoke with CBS News Chicago about the new series, filming in the city's Portage Park neighborhood and more.