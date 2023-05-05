Watch CBS News
Berwyn Shops reopens with a dozen vendors for second year of program

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's an exciting day for small-business owners in the west suburbs.

The Berwyn Shops is holding its grand re-opening.

This is the second year for the program following last year's successful run.

Each year, a cohort of a dozen vendors are picked to open shop to try and get their new business ventures off the ground.

This year features a whole new look to the vendor booths they'll be taking over as well.

Berwyn Shops opens for business starting Friday and will be running every weekend through December.

