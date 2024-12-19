Berwyn officers shoot and kill man wanted in triple homicide in downstate Illinois, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police officers in west suburban Berwyn on Wednesday night shot and killed a man suspected in a triple homicide downstate earlier in the day.

Berwyn police said officers responded to the 1800 block of Home Avenue around 11:38 p.m. for a report of a man with a gun.

Officers spotted the suspect, who ran off and forced his way inside a home one block over on the 1800 block of Wenonah Avenue, where he shot and killed two dogs, according to police. Officers then spotted him fleeing into a nearby yard on the 1800 block of Home Avenue.

Police ordered the man to stop, but he opened fire at officers, who returned fire, killing him. No officers were wounded.

Police said initial reports indicated the man was wanted for a triple homicide in downstate Mahomet, near Champaign, earlier in the day.

The suspect's name has not been released.

CBS affiliate WCIA-TV reports three family members were shot and killed Wednesday night.

Officers were called to a home on South Riverside Court around 9:40 p.m., where they found three people with gunshot wounds. One victim, 26-year-old Sara Mason, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others – 61-year-old Janis L. Mason and 23-year-old Caleb M. Mason – were taken to Carle Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The Champaign County Coroner's Office, Mahomet Police Department, and Illinois State Police were investigating the triple homicide. The Illinois State Police Public Integrity Task Force was investigating the police shooting in Berwyn.