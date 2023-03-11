Watch CBS News
Benet, Moline win IHSA 4A Semifinals; Simeon tops Ignatius in 3A Semifinal

By CBS Chicago Team

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (CBS) -- Benet Academy topped New Trier in the 4A Semifinals in IHSA boys' basketball.

The Benet Redwings' Brady Kunka had to leave with a knee injury and did not return.

But the Redwings still showed off their depth against the Trevians. Benet won 64-49.

In the other 4A semi, Downers Grove North had their first state appearance- but Moline came out hot. The Moline Maroons' Brock Harding had 14 points in the 1st quarter alone.

Moline won, with 50-36 the final.

In 3A Semifinals, Simeon Career Academy took on and St. Ignatius College Prep.

Former Illini star Kendall Gill's son Phoenix showed off – with 21 points for St. Ignatius.

But Simeon pulled away late. Loyola recruit Miles Rubin had 20 points, and a state tourney record eight blocks.

Robert Smith's Simeon Wolverines won 60-42. They'll face Metamora in Saturday's final.

