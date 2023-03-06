Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago shooting leaves 21-year-old woman dead in Belmont Cragin neighborhood

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 21-year-old woman is dead after being shot in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood Monday afternoon.

She was inside of a car in the 5200 block of West Montana Street around 1 p.m. when she was struck in the shoulder, back and hand by gunfire, according to Chicago police.

The woman was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

No suspects are in custody. Area detectives are investigating.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on March 6, 2023 / 2:56 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.