Chicago shooting leaves 21-year-old woman dead in Belmont Cragin neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 21-year-old woman is dead after being shot in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood Monday afternoon.
She was inside of a car in the 5200 block of West Montana Street around 1 p.m. when she was struck in the shoulder, back and hand by gunfire, according to Chicago police.
The woman was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
No suspects are in custody. Area detectives are investigating.
