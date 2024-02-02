Watch CBS News
Suburban Chicago man charged with allegedly beating, robbing passenger on CTA Blue Line train

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was charged accused of robbing another man on a CTA Blue Line train on the city's Near West Side.

Benjamin Rivers, 34, of Bellwood was arrested on Thursday just before 5 p.m. in the 400 block of South Damen Avenue. He was charged with one felony count of robbery and one misdemeanor count of battery.

Rivers was identified as one of the offenders who allegedly battered and forcefully took property from a 35-year-old man while inside a train car in the same block, according to Chicago police. 

Responding officers quickly located Rivers and placed him in custody.

He is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Friday. 

February 2, 2024

