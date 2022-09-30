Bears vs. Giants: Three things to watch

Not to sound cliché, but it's literally a giant matchup for the Bears this weekend in the Meadowlands. As always, Marshall Harris here to get you ready with three things to watch when the Bears visit the New York Giants.

All Eyes On Fields

Let's get right to it. I'd call it the elephant in the room but with the way it's going for Justin Fields it's more like a whale. Because this 23-year-old is living in a fish bowl in Chicago and more people are pulling up to the aquarium to see if he figures it out. We'll call this chapter four. Fields ranks 32nd in passing yards in the league. The Bears need more from their quarterback.

Slowing Down Saquon

The second thing to watch is Saquon Barkley. The running back has 408 total yards through three games and he looks recovered and rejuvenated in year two back from an ACL surgery. The Bears can't afford to give up another 200-plus yards on the ground like they did in Green Bay. The adjustments have been great. They haven't given up a touchdown in the second half this season, but can we get that type of defense before halftime?

Bears On The Run

And one more thing to watch: the Bears running game. Regardless of whether it's Kahlil Herbert or David Montgomery, you have to like their chances of doubling down on the ground after that 281 yard performance running the rock last week. We saw Herbert come up big seamlessly when Montgomery was out of commission last week. With the way running backs are viewed these days, he could be playing for a bigger role, if not this year then next.

That's three things to watch when both the Bears and Giants look to run their record to 3-1 Sunday at noon.