Bears tackle Darnell Wright grateful for record-setting $116 million contract extension

Chicago Bears right tackle Darnell Wright is very grateful for his historic four-year, $116 million contract extension.

The deal includes $93 million in guarantees, the most ever for a right tackle in NFL history.

Wright thanked general manager Ryan Poles, who used his first 1st round draft pick to pick Wright 10th overall in 2023.

"He really invested in me, helping me get one-on-one time more with the coaches, one-on-one time more with the strength staff," he said. "He's investing more than just being a general manager into me, so I feel like I want to pay that back forward," Wright said.

Asked what he would say if someone had told him in college that he'd end up being the highest-paid right tackle in the NFL, Wright joked, "I would have said, 'Well, I don't know, I play left tackle right now."

Second-year running back Kyle Monongai had high praise for what was a much-improved offensive line last season and said running behind Wright is "easy."

"He moves whatever's in front of him. He makes it very easy. A lot of the guys up front do. Like, it's not just him. We all heard the news about his recent signing. N one's more deserving," Monongai said.

Wednesday was a short and light practice with no pads, but offensive coordinator Press Taylor did offer insight of the mentality of the Bears' run game, saying he doesn't think head coach Ben Johnson has ever used the word efficiency to describe it. They talk about being explosive.

Meantime, veteran linebacker TJ Ejwards was activated off the non-football injury list and got on the practice field for individual work.

Defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingbo has been a full-go since the start of camp after suffering a torn right Achilles tendon last November, his second torn Achillies in four years. He tore his left Achilles while getting ready for the 2021 NFL Draft.

"I don't think it's that uncommon. Like, I know a couple other people in the league that have done both of them. I think its' better than doing the same one twice, so it's kind of once you repair it you're in a good place," he said. "It was tough, the timing of it, but I kind of look at everything as a good situation, so I feel like that's the time it was supposed to happen."

Odeyingbo is a defensive end, but the Bears will look to use him inside on passing downs where they feel he can make a bigger impact with Montez Sweat and Austin Booker on the edges.

"There's definitely been more emphasis on getting me inside on passing downs, and that's something that's helped me throughout my career, and I've been able to make a lot of plays in. So that's something I'm excited about for this year," he said.