GM Ryan Poles doesn't know if CB Kyler Gordon will play for Bears again

Has nickel corner Kyler Gordon played his last snap with the Chicago Bears? Even general manager Ryan Poles doesn't know, as the veteran's injury saga continues.

Gordon, who missed 14 regular season games last season with hamstring, groin, and calf injuries, has yet to practice this offseason and will start the year on the physically unable to perform list, meaning he'll miss at least the first four games.

Asked on Tuesday if he expects Gordon to play for the Bears again, Poles said, "I don't know."

"I would hope so. I still have hope there," Poles added. "Anytime you have an injury, and you're coming back from something, there's discomfort that you have to push through, and that's what it comes down to. So, we haven't been able to get over that hump, and we're not progressing as fast as we would like."

Starting cornerbacks Tyrique Stevenson and Jaylon Johnson, who Johnson said were day-to-day, both were on the field on Tuesday.

Meantime, the offense looks like they're regular season ready. Head coach Ben Johnson said he hasn't left a practice feeling really disappointed in what they did on the field.

Tight end Colston Loveland agreed it's a big difference in year two in Johnson's system.

"A lot different for sure, just as far as operation, the details, the missed assignments. Those, I'm sure if you put them all up on a chart, this year compared to last year would be a big difference. So that just helps the practice run a little smoother, and when you watch the tape, it's like, 'Alright, we can actually see these plays.' Second year in the offense, everyone as a whole has kind of grasped that."

The Bears held a mostly special teams practice on Tuesday. Johnson said they'll work on situational stuff on Wednesday, because he wasn't happy with how they handled some situations that popped up in Week 1 last year.

Thursday will be a long padded practice before the players get the weekend off. Johnson said they needed another long practice to make sure everyone stays ready, especially those guys who didn't play in the preseason finale.

Poles feels the fifth Bears roster he's put together is the most versatile roster so far, noting strong depth as well.

Now with the 53-man roster in place, the team's attention starts to turn to Week 1 against the Panthers in Carolina in less than two weeks.

The Bears did re-sign a couple of guys who were released on Sunday. Linebacker Jack Sanborn and defensive tackle James Lynch were added to the roster after moving safety Coby Bryant and tight end Hayden Large to injured reserve.

Johnson has preached starting over in year two, but the head coach likes how this team is coming together so far.

"The character, that really is what stands out the most. We have guys that love football. They are smart individuals," he said. "We've got a number of undrafted free agents that they ended up making the team this year. I think we had four. That might be the most in the NFL, and that's a credit to them, it's a credit to Ryan and his staff for identifying those players, and then of course we feel really strongly about the guys that we selected in the draft as well. But we're prioritizing football character."