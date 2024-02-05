Are Bears refocusing on city of Chicago for new stadium?

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Super Bowl week is has arrived – and more than 100 million people will have their eyes fixed on the desert of Nevada on Sunday as the Big Game makes its Las Vegas debut.

But while it is a busy one for players, coaches, halftime acts, and oddsmakers, there is a growing focus in Chicago on where the Bears will build their next stadium.

Last summer -- the suburbs appeared to be on the front burner, with the team spending millions to buy and demolish the old Arlington International Racecourse.

But now, several reports indicate the team has put the city of Chicago back on the front burner.

Deciphering where things stand as of February 2024 requires reading between the lines. When the team's president goes on camera, as he did for CBS 2 last week, there is a sense of excitement about building in the city that cannot be replicated anywhere else.

But as a reminder, nothing is official just yet.

The focus within the city is a sliver of local real estate that now occupies the parking lot south of Soldier Field. Have the Bears refocused on a domed stadium south of the one they have used since 1971?

In an interview with CBS 2 Sports Director Marshall Harris airing after the Super Bowl, Bears President Kevin Warren talked about his vision. While the team owns the 326 acres in Arlington Heights - home of the old racetrack - his vision was clearest for a stadium in the city.

"I love Chicago. I've said it many times before - it's the greatest city in the world. And very rarely do you get beautiful water along a downtown coast with buildings and our strong business community," said Warren. "and so we're doing all that we possibly can to figure out the best location for the Chicago Bears."

Warren did not put a timetable on a decision for where to place a new stadium, and suburban leaders said they are not giving up hope that the Bears could ultimately head their way.

While the focus has been on Arlington Heights, other communities – including Waukegan, Lake Forest, and Naperville – have shown interest in wooing the Bears.

Insiders say not to expect news until the spotlight comes off this year's Super Bowl.

Warren said he had explored any conceivable site that could house a stadium - including the South Loop spot the white sox are considering in the new planned development known as "The 78" near Clark Street and Roosevelt Road.

Warren's expertise in building the domed stadium for the Minnesota Vikings was said to be one of his strongest attributes when the Bears hired him.

As Mayor Brandon Johnson regularly signals a strong working relationship with the team, the waiting game continues on where the team will ultimately call home in the decades ahead. But the city of Chicago seems to put the gleam in the eye of the loudest voice in the room.

Some NFL insiders believe Arlington Heights is still a favorite.

They said the Bears did not buy the Arlington Racetrack property willy-nilly and have the grandstand and all the other associated buildings demolished for no reason – and noted that the Arlington Heights site is right next to some key highways and train tracks. But while there are tax complications everywhere, the ones for the Bears in Arlington Heights are especially significant.

Again, CBS 2's Harris' interview with Warren will air Sunday on the CBS 2 News after the Super Bowl.