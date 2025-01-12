Bears meet with Ron Rivera as search for new head coach continues

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Bears have been busy vetting potential head coaching hires, but they have barely made a dent in their laundry list of candidates.

After conducting seven virtual interviews, General Manager Ryan Poles finally had an in-person interview with someone who is no stranger to Halas Hall. Ron Rivera was in the building Sunday to pitch himself for the job.

Rivera is a two-time NFL coach of the year for his time with the Carolina Panthers, which included a trip to the Super Bowl. He most recently spent four seasons at the helm of the Washington Commanders.

Rivera, of course, is also a former Bears linebacker—playing for the Bears under Mike Ditka from 1984 until 1992. He was part of the legendary Super Bowl XX champion 1985 Bears team.

Rivera returned to the Bears as defensive coordinator under Lovie Smith from 2004 through 2006. The 2006 Bears went to Super XLI, though they lost to the Indianapolis Colts.

Mike Vrabel snagged the first interview with the Bears last week, but it came as no surprise that he is going back to the New England Patriots as their head coach. The fan favorite played on the Pats' first three Super Bowl championship teams.

With the Pats, the former Tennessee Titans coach takes over for ex-teammate Jerod Mayo, who was fired after just one season on the sideline.

CBS News Chicago asked Chris Emma, who covers the Bears for 670 The Score, what the purpose is for Poles to talk to so many people and cast his net so wide when former head coach Matt Eberflus was fired the day after Thanksgiving—a month and a half ago and well before the season ended.

"It's perplexing," Emma said. "The way they've operated under the watch of Kevin Warren is to do things deliberately, to take their time, to work through the process with respect to the process, but also drawing this thing out."

Emma said he believes Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson will be the next Bears head coach.

This week, the Bears can talk virtually with candidates working wildcard weekend—including Kliff Kingsbury, Brian Flores, and Joe Brady.