Chicago Bears begin their search for new head coach. These are the names being buzzed about.

Bears digging deeper than ever before in search for new head coach, Poles says

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After an agonizing 5-12 season that saw them lose 10 straight games, seemingly finding new and embarrassing ways to lose each week, the Bears have launched their search for a new head coach in hopes of righting the ship at Halas Hall.

The Bears fired Matt Eberflus following their Thanksgiving Day loss to the Lions. Interim head coach Thomas Brown went 1-4 the rest of the way, finishing the season with a victory over the division-rival Green Bay Packers.

Despite going 15-36 in three seasons under general manager Ryan Poles, the Bears are giving him the chance to hire a second head coach as they look ahead to the 2025 season. Poles has said the team will "cast a wide net" in searching for their next head coach, and so far 15 candidates have emerged for the job, according to published reports:

Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing

Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith

Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson

Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn

Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver

Former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll

New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka

Former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel

Former Stanford head coach and current Broncos senior personnel executive David Shaw

Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady

Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell

Interim coach Thomas Brown will also get an interview, and while it seems unlikely he'll get the job, he made his case on Monday to explain why he believes he deserves a shot.

"Them having a chance to see me in the building, something to me should be more impressive with everything else," Brown said. "The situation, I kind of had a chance to take over, having three different jobs in the same season, which I'm not sure has happened before in the history of football. The approach I've had every single day in the building. The mentality I brought to the group. Understand the expectations as far as everybody assumes stuff gets changed because you come in and snap your fingers. That's not how change happens. Change happens over time."

The Bears interviewed Vrabel on Wednesday to kick off their search for a new head coach. The Bears confirmed on Thursday they also have completed interviews with Petzing and Weaver.

The Bears also sought permission to interview Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, whose contract is set to expire on Tuesday, but the Cowboys blocked Chicago from doing so. McCarthy has said his first preference is to stay in Dallas.

It remains to be seen how long it will take to whittle down the list of candidates, but the development of Caleb Williams as Bears franchise quarterback—especially after his chaotic rookie season—is a key requirement for whoever gets the job.

"For a young quarterback, obviously, there's ideal fit, but at the end of the day, you've got to look at all the characteristics of what you're looking for in a head coach. Leadership, accountability, some of those important things that carry over regardless of what the situation is—it's the candidate that has the best collection of all of those things," said Bears General Manager Ryan Poles, "and yes, the development of a young quarterback is going to be a factor in that."

The Bears have made the playoffs only three times since losing Super Bowl XLI to the Indianapolis Colts, with only one postseason victory in that time. Their only Super Bowl win came during the 1985 season.

Chicago thought they were primed to make a playoff run in 2024 after drafting Williams with the No. 1 pick and acquiring six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen from the Los Angeles Chargers. Despite a promising 4-2 start, the Bears collapsed in the wake of a last-second loss to the Commanders on a Hail Mary play in Week 7, starting a 10-game losing streak. During their freefall, the Bears fired offensive coordinator Shane Waldron and head coach Matt Eberflus.

Williams, who came into the season with lofty goals and high expectations, showed flashes—throwing for over 3500 yards and 20 touchdowns, but there were plenty of hard lessons learned along the way.

There will also likely be big changes on the offensive line, after Williams was sacked 68 times. Starting left guard Teven Jenkins, an unrestricted free agent, said it's 50/50 on if he even wants to return.

"I wish it went a lot better, you know? A lot of things I could've done better myself, a lot of things I wanted to do during the season, like, leave no doubt for other contracts," Jenkins said. "I didn't do enough on my part where now there's still questions, so I failed on that part."

Jenkins has battled injuries in his four years with the Bears, calling it frustrating.