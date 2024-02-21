Watch CBS News
Chicago Bears legend Steve McMichael expected to be released from hospital Friday

By Alex Ortiz

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Bears legend Steve McMichael is expected to be released from the hospital on Friday after being admitted to the intensive care unit with an infection last week.

McMichael was hospitalized with a urinary tract infection and was on three antibiotics, according to a statement from his family. He was admitted to the intensive care unit at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox.

Last Friday, his family said he was "responding to the antibiotics administered for the treatment of his UTI. He is undergoing a procedure known as thoracentesis to remove fluid from his lungs." His family said he was getting the transfusion and had MRSA.

McMichael had just learned last week he will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year. He's been battling ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease, since 2021.

The defensive tackle nicknamed "Mongo," was a key member of the Bears' vaunted Super Bowl XX champion team and ranks second all-time on the Bears in sacks with 92.5 and 3rd all-time in tackles with 814.

Alex Ortiz
Alex Ortiz is a web producer for CBS 2 Chicago and a native of Romeoville in the southwest suburbs.

First published on February 21, 2024 / 6:40 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

