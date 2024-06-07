Watch CBS News
Sports

Bears legend Steve McMichael won't be able to travel for Pro Football Hall of Fame induction

By Matt Zahn

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS Sports HQ Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Bears great Steve McMichael will not be able to travel to Canton, Ohio for his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Due to complications of the ALS that McMichael has been battling for the past three years, the Hall of Fame is instead planning to present McMichael's honor at home.

McMichael learned he would be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year, after decades of waiting for the honor.

He has been battling ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, since 2021.

Affectionately nicknamed "Mongo," McMichael was a vital member of the vaunted defense on the Bears' Super Bowl XX championship team. He ranks second all-time in franchise history in sacks, with 92.5, and third all-time in tackles with 814.

Two other Bears greats – Devin Hester and Julius Peppers – will also be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August.

Matt Zahn
mattzahn.jpg

Matt Zahn joined CBS2 Chicago in October 2016 as a sports reporter and fill-in sports anchor, and what a time to come to Chicago. Matt arrived just as the Cubs won the World Series.

First published on June 7, 2024 / 10:48 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.