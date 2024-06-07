Bears legend Steve McMichael won't be able to travel for Pro Football Hall of Fame induction

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Bears great Steve McMichael will not be able to travel to Canton, Ohio for his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Due to complications of the ALS that McMichael has been battling for the past three years, the Hall of Fame is instead planning to present McMichael's honor at home.

McMichael learned he would be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year, after decades of waiting for the honor.

He has been battling ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, since 2021.

Affectionately nicknamed "Mongo," McMichael was a vital member of the vaunted defense on the Bears' Super Bowl XX championship team. He ranks second all-time in franchise history in sacks, with 92.5, and third all-time in tackles with 814.

Two other Bears greats – Devin Hester and Julius Peppers – will also be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August.