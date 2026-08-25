Ben Johnson still not "100% sold" on who will be Bears' starting left tackle for season opener

Chicago Bears offensive lineman Braxton Jones took all of the first-team reps at left tackle during Tuesday's practice at Halas Hall, but head coach Ben Johnson didn't sound like he's close to deciding a winner in that competition.

"That's still an ongoing spot. It's a hot spot for us. Obviously, we talk about it almost every time I'm up here, and yet I don't know that we are 100% sold on who that guy is going to be for [the season opener against] Carolina yet," Johnson said. "We're going to still work through it. That's where today's going to be huge for us, Thursday's going to be huge for us, and Saturday's going to be huge for us as well."

The Bears activated Ozzy Trapilo from the physically unable to perform list last week, seven months after he suffered a ruptured patellar tendon, but it's not yet clear if he'll be ready for game action by Week 1.

Meantime, starting right tackle Darnell Wright left practice early with an apparent right arm injury. He took his brace off his right elbow prior to walking off. It's the same elbow he injured last year, tearing his UCL, and he's worn the brace while playing through that injury last season.

Jedrick Wills backed up Jones at left tackle on Tuesday. Theo Benedet moved back over to the right side, where he was working with the second team until Wright exited.

Safety is another spot the Bears are still trying to figure out before the regular season. Cam Lewis has seemed like the frontrunner to start alongside rookie Dillon Thieneman since newly signed free agent Coby Bryant went down with a knee injury in training camp.

Lewis was pretty open about feeling like he's been "just alright" this camp.

"I don't feel like I've made enough plays on the ball. You know, I do my job, do communicate fairly well, but I don't know. It's just, like I said, just not up to my standard," he said. "I'm still learning the defense, how [defensive coordinator Dennis Allen] wants it to be played, but still got some room to get better, and that's a good thing."

The Bears will hold a short practice on Wednesday before heading to Tennessee for a joint practice with the Titans on Thursday.