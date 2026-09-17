Bears defense looking for improvement vs. Vikings after giving up 37 points to Panthers

Chicago Bears starting right tackle Darnell Wright returned to practice in a limited fashion on Thursday, a day after missing practice with a knee injury, but it's the defense that's getting some renewed focus after a rough opener against the Panthers.

The Bears' defense is in a hurry to improve this week after giving up 37 points to Carolina in Week 1. Sunday's home opener against the Minnesota Vikings is a chance for defensive coordinator Dennis Allen to see his guys respond.

"We have to be man enough to admit and see where we fell short, all right? What can we do to improve our performance? What can we do to maybe improve our preparation, those types of things? And then let's focus on playing outstanding this week," Allen said.

Veteran cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson and Tyrique Stevenson are looking to bounce back after struggling against the Panthers.

Stevenson gave up four completions on five targets in coverage, for 77 yards and two touchdowns. Johnson gave up five completions on seven targets for 127 yards.

Both know the Vikings receivers will present challenges, starting with Pro Bowler Justin Jefferson.

Johnson said he doesn't enjoy that rivalry at this point in his career.

"No, I don't enjoy going against best guys in league," he said. "I would say [Jefferson] doesn't have weakness. There's nothing that he can't do. I would say he's good getting off press. He's good in route running when you give him the space, and then he can catch it and go the distance. So, guys like that, you've just got to change up the looks to make them uncomfortable."

The Bears still don't know if they'll be facing Kyler Murray or Carson Wentz at quarterback on Sunday. Murray is in concussion protocol and has been limited at practice this week.