Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson says he feels better, looks forward to bounce back season

The rain forced Bears practice inside to start on Saturday, meaning it was not open to fans. They did eventually get outside for some work.

One defensive player says he's feeling a whole lot closer to his old self again.

An injury-riddled season forced Jaylon Johnson to miss 10 games last year.

The Pro Bowl cornerback dealt with groin and core issues but is back to feeling 100% and is happy to be healthy after undergoing surgery in September.

"Night and day, night and day, like I said, I needed a full offseason to get my legs back under me, to get some scar tissue and things like that out. Just really work to push my body," Johnson said.

Johnson is entering year three of a four-year contract extension, which runs through 2027, but having a bounce-back season for him starts this training camp.

"It's definitely a contract year for me, so, at the end of the day, if it's here or somewhere else, I gotta put it on tape that I'm still a top guy in this league," he said.

Johnson said he started doing Pilates this offseason, which is something he wants to continue to keep his core strong.

Practicing against Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson's offense should help too. Jaylon said, this is probably the best offense he's had in seven years.