Kyle Monangai scores 2 TDs as the Chicago Bears beat the New York Jets 23-12

Kyle Monangai rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns, and the Chicago Bears stuffed the New York Jets for a 23-12 victory on Sunday.

Devin Bush, Austin Booker and Dayo Odeyingbo each had a sack as Chicago limited New York to seven first downs and 157 yards overall. The Bears have allowed a total of 28 points in three games since their wild 59-37 victory at Carolina in their season opener.

Tyson Bagent passed for 268 yards for Chicago (3-1) and Cairo Santos kicked three field goals. Rome Odunze had six receptions for 94 yards.

Minkah Fitzpatrick stopped New York's NFL-record interception drought at 20 games, but the Jets (1-3) dropped their third consecutive game since their season-opening win at Tennessee.

Geno Smith found Isaiah Williams for a 58-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, trimming New York's deficit to 23-12 with 9:16 left. It was Williams' first TD in his 27th career game.

But Jason Sanders missed the ensuing extra point, and Chicago ran out the clock with an 18-play, 77-yard drive.

Bagent was 25 for 34 while subbing for Caleb Williams, who missed his second straight game because of a right hamstring injury. Case Keenum started Monday night's 27-7 win over Philadelphia, passing for 247 yards and two touchdowns.

Keenum was behind center for Chicago's first play against New York and Bagent was split out wide. Keenum pitched the ball to D'Andre Swift for a 2-yard gain before Bagent took over at QB.

Chicago turned the ball over on downs at the New York 1 on its first drive. But Monangai's 1-yard TD on fourth-and-goal gave the Bears a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter.

The Bears opened a 20-6 lead on Monangai's 5-yard touchdown with 2:26 left in the third.

Fitzpatrick stepped in front of Colston Loveland and picked off a pass by Bagent in the second quarter for New York's first interception since Ashtyn Davis had two against Miami in the 2024 season finale. But the Jets had three more interceptions taken off the board because of penalties.

Injuries

Jets: Edge rusher Braiden McGregor departed with a chest injury. ... Cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. departed with a concussion.

Up next

Jets: Host the Cleveland Browns next Sunday.

Bears: At the Green Bay Packers next Sunday.