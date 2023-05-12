NFL schedule release: Bears open regular season Sept. 10 against Packers

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Bears will open the highly-anticipated 2023 regular season on Sept. 10 against the rival Packers at Soldier Field.

The Bears and the other 31 NFL teams learned their schedules on Thursday for the upcoming regular season.

Hot off the grill 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NRt0rxhPqR — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 12, 2023

Week 1: Sept. 10 Green Bay, 3:25 p.m.

Week 2: Sept. 17 at Tampa Bay, noon

Week 3: Sept. 24 at Kansas City, 3:25 p.m.

Week 4: Oct. 1 Denver, noon

Week 5: Oct. 5 at Washington, 7:15 p.m.

Week 6: Oct. 15 Minnesota, noon

Week 7: Oct. 22 Las Vegas, noon

Week 8: Oct. 29 at Los Angeles Chargers, 7:20 p.m.

Week 9: Nov. 5 at New Orleans, noon

Week 10: Nov. 9 Carolina, 7:15 p.m.

Week 11: Nov. 19 at Detroit, noon

Week 12: Nov. 27 at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.

Week 13: Bye

Week 14: Dec. 10 Detroit, noon

Week 15: TBD at Cleveland

Week 16: Dec. 24 Arizona, 3:25 p.m.

Week 17: Dec. 31 Atlanta, noon

Week 18: TBD at Green Bay

Game dates and times are subject to the NFL's flexible schedule policy beginning in Week 5.

In terms of strength of schedule, the Bears' opponents winning percentage is .497, putting it around the middle of the pack of the NFL. The Philadelphia Eagles have the toughest schedule, facing opponents with a .566 winning percentage and the Atlanta Falcons have the weakest schedule with their opponents owning a .417 winning percentage.

Before the full schedule is released...



Every team's strength of schedule in 2023. ⬇️



📺: 2023 NFL Schedule Release -- Tonight 8pm ET on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/82xmSqdaQY — NFL (@NFL) May 11, 2023

The regular season kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 7 with the Detroit Lions traveling to Kansas City to play the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs.

The Bears have revamped the roster after going 3-14, finishing last in the NFC North and earning the first overall pick in this year's draft.

Despite the losses, that finish enabled the Bears to trade away that top pick to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for four draft picks and wide receiver DJ Moore, another weapon for quarterback Justin Fields to throw to.

The Bears also drafted Tennessee offensive lineman Darnell Wright in last month's draft to bolster an offensive line that, allowed 58 sacks last season, the fourth-most in the league.

The Monsters of the Midway also added defensive talent with their draft picks, selecting Florida defensive tackle Gervon Dexter, Miami cornerback Tyrique Stevenson and South Carolina defensive lineman Zacch Pickens in the second and third rounds.