Bears select offensive lineman Darnell Wright with 10th overall pick in NFL Draft

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Bears selected Tennessee offensive lineman Darnell Wright at the No. 10 overall pick in Thursday's first round of the NFL Draft after another trade.

The Wright guy for the job.



Welcome to Chicago, @darnell_5232! pic.twitter.com/iXoEPWCURt — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 28, 2023

The Bears swapped picks with the Philadelphia Eagles to pick at No. 10. The Bears also received a fourth round pick in 2024.

Wright, a 6-foot-6, 330-pound lineman, appeared in 47 games with 42 starts over four seasons with Tennessee. He was a unanimous first-team All-SEC selection after 13 games at right tackle last season. He played in the Senior Bowl in January on American Team which was coached by Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, according to the team.

The Bears entered the night in the No. 9 overall pick after the team traded away the No. 1 overall pick to the Carolina Panthers last month in exchange for four draft picks and wide receiver DJ Moore.

The Bears had plenty of options to choose from as the team looked to beef up its talent on both the offensive and defensive line.

Assistant General Manager Ian Cunningham said days before the draft that the Bears have a group of about six to eight players they're focused on going into Thursday night.

The Bears have four picks in the first 64 of the 2023 NFL Draft with picks nine, 53, 61 and 64. They will also have multiple first-round picks in 2024, and multiple second-round picks in 2025, a hopeful outlook for a team going through a total rebuild.