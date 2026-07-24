3 charged with arson after Beach Park bar fire

Three men have been charged with arson after a fire at a bar in Beach Park, Illinois, last week.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department said Fernando Mejia, 18, Fulgencio Benites-Gaspar, 36, and Estivent Mena-Ferrera, 21, were charged with felony counts of arson.

On July 17, a fire broke out at Social Pub in the 30000 block of North Sheridan Road, causing what the Lake County Sheriff's Office called "catastrophic damage."

The fire was determined to be suspicious, and a vehicle was seen on surveillance video in the area where the fire started.

Officials located the vehicle on July 23 in North Chicago and interviewed two people possibly connected.

Investigators said Mejia and Benites-Gaspar were removed from the bar several weeks prior and "developed a plan to set the business on fire."

The people charged are being held at the Lake County jail and are expected in court on Friday morning.