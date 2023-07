Beach bans in Evanston remain in effect

Beach bans in Evanston remain in effect

Beach bans in Evanston remain in effect

EVANSTON, Ill (CBS) -- The beach bans continue in Evanston as of Thursday morning.

All beaches are closed to swimming due to elevated and unsafe bacteria levels in the water.

The dog beach is also closed.

The sand portion of the beaches is still open. The water, however, remains off-limits.