Bat tests positive for rabies in Oak Lawn, Illinois

A bat found in Oak Lawn, Illinois, tested positive for rabies, according to Cook County officials.

The bat was found in the 9800 block of South Pulinsi Road.

Officials remind residents not to handle wild animals and to ensure that pets are up to date on vaccinations. Rabies vaccinations for cats and dogs are required by Illinois law.

Rabies vaccines available in Cook County

The Cook County Department of Animal and Rabies Control is offering free 1-year rabies vaccines and microchips to all dogs and cats in Cook County.

The only thing needed to receive vaccination and a microchip is proof of county residency.

Information on upcoming clinic dates and locations can be found on Cook County's website.

Rabies vaccines are not only for animals, but can be for humans too. While rabies in humans is rare, people who work directly with animals that could have rabies or travel to parts of the world where rabies is common have a higher risk of infection, according to the CDC.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommends that those at higher risk get a Preexposure Prophylaxis vaccination to prevent human rabies.

Rabies causes and symptoms

Rabies is a fatal disease spread to people and animals through bites or scratches from an infected animal, according to the CDC.

After a potential rabies exposure, the CDC recommends getting medical attention as soon as possible to prevent the disease from developing.

Once symptoms appear, the disease is almost always fatal.

The first symptoms can look almost flu-like with discomfort, fevers, or headaches. The next stage of symptoms includes anxiety, confusion, hallucinations, excessive salivation, being panicked by fluids, and aggressive behavior.