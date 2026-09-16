Barrington woman charged with sexually assaulting teen boy

A Barrington woman is charged with sexually assaulting a 16-year-old boy, police said.

Barrington police said they were alerted by another agency in early June about allegations of sexual contact between the 16-year-old boy and a 41-year-old woman.

A subsequent investigation revealed the teen and woman knew each other and the alleged sexual contact happened multiple times, police said.

On Tuesday, police arrested Veronica Reyes on four felony charges of criminal sexual assault and two felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. She was taken to Lake County Jail and is due in court for a detention hearing Thursday afternoon.