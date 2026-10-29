Barrington High School briefly locked down for unfounded report of shooting

Barrington High School was briefly placed on lockdown after an unfounded report about a shooting in a school bathroom.

School officials said Barrington police received a call that a shooting had taken place in one of the high school bathrooms. When officers responded, school officials said they immediately placed the school on lockdown.

Police and administrators checked all of the school's bathrooms and determined no shooting took place. Officials said there is no threat at this time, and police gave the school the all-clear to continue the school day as normal.

Barrington High School officials said their Student Services team will be available to provide support for any students who would like to discuss the lockdown experience and need support.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to Barrington police for more information and are waiting to hear back.