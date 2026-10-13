Former President Barack Obama endorses Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton for Illinois Senate seat

Former President Barack Obama has formally endorsed Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton to be the next U.S. Senator for Illinois.

Stratton won a three-way primary against U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi and U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly in March to replace long-serving Senator Dick Durbin.

This is not the first time Obama has thrown his weight behind Stratton; in fact, as president, he made a rare endorsement in a state legislative race, supporting her run for a State House seat representing Hyde Park in 2016.

While the former president is expected to make campaign stops in several battleground states ahead of Election Day, Stratton's campaign told the Chicago Sun-Times he is not expected to appear at any of her events.