Ballet Chicago hosting casting call for 'Annie' Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Open casting call auditions are happening today for the musical Annie.

Producers are looking to cast orphans ahead of the 2023-24 national tour.

Child actors must be 8 years old by Aug. 15 and shorter than 4 foot 7 inches tall. No experience is necessary.

Auditions will begin at 9 a.m. at Ballet Chicago near State and Washington Street.

Callbacks will happen later this afternoon.

Rehearsals will begin in September, and the tour runs until June 2024.

First published on March 11, 2023 / 8:50 AM

