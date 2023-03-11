Ballet Chicago hosting casting call for 'Annie' Saturday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Open casting call auditions are happening today for the musical Annie.
Producers are looking to cast orphans ahead of the 2023-24 national tour.
Child actors must be 8 years old by Aug. 15 and shorter than 4 foot 7 inches tall. No experience is necessary.
Auditions will begin at 9 a.m. at Ballet Chicago near State and Washington Street.
Callbacks will happen later this afternoon.
Rehearsals will begin in September, and the tour runs until June 2024.
