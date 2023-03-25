3 robbed, carjacked by group of men at gunpoint in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are investigating after three people were robbed at gunpoint just minutes apart in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Saturday morning.

Two of the robberies happened in the 1100 block of West 47th Street within five minutes of each other.

Police say around 6:35 a.m., a 30-year-old man was outside when he was approached by three unknown suspects who exited from a sedan. They displayed firearms and demanded his property.

The victim complied, and the suspects re-entered the sedan and fled the scene with the victim's property.

Five minutes later, a 62-year-old man was standing next to his car on the same block around 6:40 a.m. when he was approached by three unknown suspects who exited a sedan.



The offenders displayed firearms and demanded his property and vehicle. The victim complied, and the suspects fled the scene with the victim's vehicle and property.



The third robbery happened within a minute, in the 600 block of W. 47th St.

Police say the victim, a 46-year-old woman, was seated in her parked car when she was approached by an unknown number of suspects who displayed a handgun.

The suspects demanded the victim's vehicle, to which she complied and the offenders fled in the vehicle in an unknown direction.

Though the descriptions of each inicident are similar, CPD has not confirmed that all three are connected.

No one was injured in either incident and no one is in custody.

Area One detectives are investigating.