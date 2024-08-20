At least 6 people shot in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood; 1 dead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As many as six people were shot Tuesday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, and one of them was killed.

The shooting took place at 51st Street and Ashland Avenue. According to a preliminary police report, six people were struck and one died.

The bulk of shell casings could be seen at one corner.

A yellow taco truck was set up at the intersection Tuesday night and ended up right in the middle of the crime scene. The taco truck staffers were serving customers when the shots were fired.

Yolanda Torres said she the floor of the taco truck until the shooting stopped.

"We heard the gunshots and then we just got down inside of here because we got a scare, and I just saw a male running over here on the light," said Torres. "I just saw the gun—he was shooting like a lot of gunshots, like about eight or 10."

Witnesses said they saw at least one person running away from the scene.

The conditions of the other victims was unknown late Tuesday.