Investigation underway after car crashes into home on Chicago's Southwest Side

Car crashes into Back of the Yards home

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are investigating after a car crashed into the front of a home in the Back of the Yards neighborhood overnight.

The car was left flipped on its side on top of another car causing serious damage near 50th and South Racine.

Our nonstop news crew saw officers pull at least one gun out of one of the cars.

It's not clear if anyone was hurt or arrested.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.