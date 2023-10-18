Watch CBS News
Local News

Investigation underway after car crashes into home on Chicago's Southwest Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Car crashes into Back of the Yards home
Car crashes into Back of the Yards home 00:34

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are investigating after a car crashed into the front of a home in the Back of the Yards neighborhood overnight.

The car was left flipped on its side on top of another car causing serious damage near 50th and South Racine.

Our nonstop news crew saw officers pull at least one gun out of one of the cars.

It's not clear if anyone was hurt or arrested.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.  

First published on October 18, 2023 / 6:37 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.