Chicago armed robberies: 5 people robbed in past week in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are warning of a string of armed robberies in the past week in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

In each of the robberies, a gunman approached his victims on the street, stole their cash and other belongings, and ran off.

Police said the robberies all happened in the evening hours within a few blocks of each other between Jan. 12 and Jan. 18:

4700 Block of South Loomis Boulevard on January 12, 2024 at 8:52 P.M.

4800 Block of South Throop Street on January 12, 2024 at 9:00 P.M.

4800 Block of South Loomis Boulevard on January 18, 2024 at 6:50 P.M.

1400 Block of West 48th Street on January 18, 2024 at 7:02 P.M.

4900 Block of South Loomis Boulevard on January 18, 2024 at 7:00 P.M.

Police had only a vague description of the robber, who was dressed in all black clothing, and armed with a handgun.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to call Area 1 detectives at 312-747-8384.