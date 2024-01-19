Chicago armed robberies: 5 people robbed in past week in Back of the Yards
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are warning of a string of armed robberies in the past week in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.
In each of the robberies, a gunman approached his victims on the street, stole their cash and other belongings, and ran off.
Police said the robberies all happened in the evening hours within a few blocks of each other between Jan. 12 and Jan. 18:
- 4700 Block of South Loomis Boulevard on January 12, 2024 at 8:52 P.M.
- 4800 Block of South Throop Street on January 12, 2024 at 9:00 P.M.
- 4800 Block of South Loomis Boulevard on January 18, 2024 at 6:50 P.M.
- 1400 Block of West 48th Street on January 18, 2024 at 7:02 P.M.
- 4900 Block of South Loomis Boulevard on January 18, 2024 at 7:00 P.M.
Police had only a vague description of the robber, who was dressed in all black clothing, and armed with a handgun.
Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to call Area 1 detectives at 312-747-8384.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.