Thieves caught on video brazenly stealing catalytic converters in broad daylight in Avondale

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Thieves targeting catalytic converters appear to be getting more brazen – stealing the valuable car part in broad daylight.

In the Avondale neighborhood this week, several men in masks used power tools to cut out catalytic converters - as people looked on and even scolded the thieves.

As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported Thursday, it was all caught on video.

Catalytic converter thefts are not new – they've been on the rise for some time. But even though this attack happened in broad daylight and neighbors tried to step in, the thieves were still successful anyway.

Some Avondale neighbors ran into the thieves on an afternoon walk, and started recording.

The thieves were spotted drilling under a car to remove its catalytic converter just before 6 p.m. Wednesday.

"Guys, are you f***ing kidding me?" a neighbor is heard saying in the video.

The thieves saw the neighbors recording, and went right on stealing those catalytic converters. Words were exchanged, but the stolen car parts went into the thieves' trunk – and it was slammed shut.

The thieves then took off down the one-way street at Wellington Avenue near Washtenaw Avenue.

The neighbor who took the video did not want to be identified, for fear the thieves might come back. But the neighbor did speak with CBS 2's Franza.

"It was bizarre, because they acted like it's normal – and it's not normal," the neighbor said. "I've just been hearing people getting their catalytic converters stolen. We had ours stolen. So I was like, I was just going to come up to them – ask them what they're doing."

The neighbor said they called Chicago Police.

"They did get the video and the license plate information," the neighbor said. "I'm just hoping something comes out of it."

When we asked Chicago Police about this, they could not give us any updates.

"You feel like you're violated, and you report it – and nothing happens with the cops," said neighbor Jimmy Muniz.

Muniz had his own catalytic converter stolen a few houses down, just a few months ago.

"Two guys ripping off my catalytic converter and my brother's catalytic converter," he said.

Muniz said it was around $850 to replace his car's part.

"That's like you just finished cutting my legs off," he said, "You can't go nowhere if you don't have a vehicle."

Neighbors CBS 2 spoke to about this have all said they feel helpless.

One possible solution is that the Cook County Sheriff's office is hosting events to paint catalytic converters pink for free – rendering them not sellable.

One of those events is in progress in Warren Park in the West Rogers Park neighborhood, and it will not be the last one.