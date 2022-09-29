Watch CBS News
Cook County Sheriff's Office hosting catalytic converter spray-painting event in Warren Park

Cook County Sheriff's Office will host catalytic converter spray-painting event in Warren Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Cook County Sheriff's Office hopes some paint will stop catalytic converter thieves in their tracks.

On Thursday in Warren Park, sheriff's office technicians will spray paint the catalytic converters with a CCSO symbol and a star.

The markings should disrupt a thief's ability to resell the stolen converters.

We should let you know that registration for the event is already closed.

