Chicago teen entrepreneur to have pet treats sold at Obama Presidential Center gift shop

The opening of the Obama Presidential Center is just days away, and among the items sold in the center's gift shop comes from a young entrepreneur.

Ava Dorsey started the pet treat business, Ava's Pet Palace, at the age of eight and is now a teenager.

"It's seven ingredients. It's organic oat flour. Organic brown rice flour."

Everything inside the dog treats is all organic.

"They're all made here in the US with certified USD organic co-manufacturers," Dorsey said.

She said she started the businesses out of her love for animals and wanted to create treats for her own pets.

"It's been about 10 years now and we're continuing to go strong," she said.

So strong that she's expanded to different locations, like La Paws Boutique in Pilsen.

"Ava's has been on my radar for a while," said La Paws owner July Miranda.

Miranda says she started reaching out a couple of months ago because the product fits her store.

"It just seem like a natural fit and even more because I'm trying to be very intentional with the treats that I carry. So I'm trying to make sure they're minority owned or Chicago-based. And her product fit both. People absolutely loved them. As soon as I had them, people were like, 'Oh, I heard you have Ava's treats now,'" she said.

Soon, you'll be able to buy Ava's Pet Palace treats inside the gift shop at the Obama Presidential Center. Her products are already placed on shelves ahead of the center's grand opening on Thursday.

"Whenever people ask like, what are some of the highlights of just like Ava's Pet Palace and running a business, a young entrepreneur this past year, that has been at the top of my list, like mentioning the Obama Center," Dorsey said.

A buyer who manages the gift shop inside the Obama Presidential Center reached out to Ava's Pet Palace in August of last year. It was an email Ava and her mom say they didn't expect.

"I remember the feeling of excitement when we first got that email and when my mom told me. It was just, it was really exciting," she said.

Dorsey says the buyer tracked her business down through social media and says it fits perfectly with telling the story of Sunny and Bo—the dogs of the Obama family had in the White House.

"It made sense. I was like the obvious choice because again their product is so great," Miranda said.

"It really is truly just crazy to think about," Dorsey said.

Her products aren't just sold in Chicago, but nationwide, proving dreams can come true.