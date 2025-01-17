Aurora man sentenced to 22 years for armed robbery of cellphone store in Lisle, Illinois

LISLE, Ill (CBS) — An Aurora man was sentenced to 22 years in prison accused of robbing a cellphone store of phones and other electronics at gunpoint in Lisle, Illinois, in 2020, the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office announced Friday.

Aaron Thompson, 29, appeared for a sentencing hearing in front of Judge Brian Telander Friday, where the state asked for the maximum penalty of 45 years.

Thompson and his cousin, co-defendant Ezekiel Thompson, 29, formerly of Aurora, appeared in bond court on Feb. 3, 2020, and were ordered held without bond.

Aaron entered a blind plea of guilty on Sept 30, 2024, to one count of Armed Robbery with a Firearm, punishable by a sentence of between 21 to 45 years.

It is alleged that before 7 p.m. pm Feb. 1, 2020, Aaron and Ezekiel, while armed and wearing hoods and masks over their faces, entered the Verizon store in the 1100 block of Ogden Avenue. Once inside, Ezekiel pointed a gun at the store employee and ordered him to the back of the store, where he was ordered to open a vault containing cellular telephones.

It is further alleged that at gunpoint, the two men ordered the store employee, who at one time begged the defendants not to kill him, to fill a duffel bag with cellular telephones and other electronics, to which the employee complied. The employee was then bound by the arms and legs with zip ties before the robbers stole his wallet and car keys and took the duffel bag with them as they left the scene in the employee's car they stole from the parking lot.

An investigation by the Lisle Police Department along with the Woodridge, Downers Grove, and Darien Police Departments led to the men, later identified as Aaron and Ezekial, who were found in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Woodridge. Both attempted to run away but were taken into custody after a brief foot chase.

The case against Ezekiel Thompson is pending. His next court appearance is scheduled for Friday for status.